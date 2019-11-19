13 hospitalized, dozens more injured following chemical incident at NH manufacturing facility

MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - Thirteen people were hospitalized and at least 50 others were treated at the scene following a chemical incident at a Merrimack, New Hampshire manufacturing facility Tuesday.

Emergency crews responded to Spraying Systems located at 243 Daniel Webster Highway to check conditions after the company received a mislabeled package of powder from a vendor, according to the fire chief.

Employees at the facility reportedly used the mismarked powder to make their product which reacted improperly, sickening dozens.

None of the injuries appear to be serious.

Hazmat crews in full suits entered the building and removed the chemical to test it.

Fire departments from several surrounding communities responded.

It is unclear what the chemical may have been.

No further information has been released.

