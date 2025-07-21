DEVENS, Mass. (WHDH) — An investigation is underway after a large truck slammed into a building in Devens on Monday afternoon, leaving 13 people hurt and several people, including the driver, hospitalized.

Crews responding to a reported crash at the Shriver Jobs Corps. building on Jackson Road found a truck that had been hauling a dumpster sticking out of the lobby of the building, according to fire officials.

After evaluating the injured, which included teens and young adults who were taking classes inside, crews worked to contain a gas leak and remove the damaged vehicle from the area.

The company that owns the truck declined to comment on the crash.

A building inspector has responded to the scene and is evaluating whether the building is safe to re-enter.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)