(WHDH) — Massachusetts is home to 13 of the United States’ 100 safest small towns, according to a recent study.

SafeWise examined FBI crime report data and population information for 2019 and found that the following 13 Mass. towns are among the safest:

Wayland (6 overall)

(6 overall) Wenham (17 overall)

(17 overall) Boxford (22 overall)

(22 overall) Clinton (29 overall)

(29 overall) Norfolk (31 overall)

(31 overall) Groveland (36 overall)

(36 overall) Dover (47 overall)

(47 overall) Merrimac (54 overall)

(54 overall) Medway (62 overall)

(62 overall) Hamilton (67 overall)

(67 overall) Sterling (87 overall)

(87 overall) Stow (93 overall)

(93 overall) Southboro (96 overall)

The study showed that Massachusetts had the third-most safe small towns with New York and New Jersey taking the top spots.

