METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - Thirteen of 32 cats that were once in “rough shape” after being surrendered by a homeowner in Tewksbury last month are now ready for adoption, the MSPCA announced Wednesday.

There were 91 cats surrendered in total but only 32 of them underwent treatment at the MSPCA’s Nevins Farm in Methuen. The 59 other cats were sent to Tewksbury Animal Control and other humane groups.

“This is a case where one of the owners had died and the surviving spouse just could not take care of all these cats, especially as their health issues got more serious, and [he] was desperate for help,” Meaghan O’Leary, director of operations for the MSPCA at Nevins Farm, said at the time of the surrender.

Veterinary exams conducted by the MSPCA revealed that nearly all of the 32 cats had been suffering from upper respiratory infections, painful and itchy ear mites, and periodontal disease.

The 13 cats that are now ready for adoption have cleared their medical exams. The other cats are continuing to rehab back to full health.

Anyone interested in adopting can click here for more information.

Grenadine (left) and Zinnia (right) are eager to spring from homeless to house cat(s). Get in touch if this pair strikes your fancy! 🐱 🐱 2/4 pic.twitter.com/zCHeeFkTM8 — MSPCA-Angell (@MspcaAngell) March 9, 2022

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)