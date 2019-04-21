13 passengers hospitalized after falling ill on flight from Miami to Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Thirteen members of a student group were taken to the hospital after falling ill on their flight from Miami to Logan International Airport in Boston on Sunday.

Sixteen members of the group reported feeling ill while flying on an American Airlines plane, a spokesperson said.

EMS officials confirmed that 13 of those passengers were taken to a local hospital.

No other passengers were reported ill.

