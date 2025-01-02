BOSTON (WHDH) - Thirteen people were displaced from a Brighton residential building after it caught fire early New Year’s Day, according to the Boston Fire Department.

At around 3:45 a.m., firefighters responded to a four-story, eight-unit building at 289 Corey Road for a report of a fire, the department said in a statement. The flames were discovered in the basement and first floor of the building.

Crews extinguished the blaze early Wednesday and no injuries were reported, fire officials said.

Damages were estimated at about $250,000, and the Red Cross is assisting the 13 displaced residents, according to the department.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

