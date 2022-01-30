(CNN) — Thirteen people, including an unconscious 2-year-old girl, were hospitalized Saturday night due to life-threatening levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area of a hotel in central Ohio, officials said.

The Hampton Inn in Marysville was evacuated Saturday after a 911 call reported the young girl unconscious, Police Chief Tony Brooks said.

“Shortly after this call, the local 911 Center received additional calls (referencing) unconscious subjects in and around the pool area,” Brooks told CNN via email. “Others described symptoms such as dizziness and a burning in their throat.”

Nine people, including the 2-year-old, were taken to local hospitals, and four others arrived to the hospital on their own, Brooks said, adding their conditions were not known. Two other people received medical evaluations at the scene and were not hospitalized.

“We did have life threatening levels of carbon monoxide in the pool area of the hotel and we transported several people to local hospitals,” Marysville Fire Chief Jay Riley told CNN in an email. “We continue the investigation into the source and (are) glad that no one died as a result of their exposure.”

Marysville is about 30 miles northwest of Columbus.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas that can cause sudden illness and death. Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, upset stomach, vomiting, chest pain as well as confusion, according to the US Centers for Control and Prevention.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

(Copyright (c) 2022 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)