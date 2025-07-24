HANOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - 13 people were transported to South Shore Hospital Thursday morning following a crash between a van and a car in Hanover.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Walnut and Webster Streets at around 11:45 a.m.

When fire arrived on scene, some passengers had managed to get out but others had to be rescued by taking them through the windshield.

The ages of those transported range from young to old and all injuries appear to be minor.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)