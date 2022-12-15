LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple people were hospitalized after officials responded to a carbon monoxide leak in Lawrence Thursday morning.

Lawrence police and firefighters could be seen going in and out of a building at 157 Lawrence Street, where officials told 7NEWS high levels of carbon monoxide were detected. First responders were originally called to the area for a reported gas leak around 10 a.m. and quickly sealed off part of the neighborhood in response.

EMTs were on standby outside of the address, which is home to a restaurant and several apartments above it. First responders said 13 patients were being evaluated following the incident, with five taken to Lawrence General Hospital and six taken to Holy Family Hospital in Methuen.

Officials said two additional patients were evaluated at the scene, but did not require transportation for treatment.

Breaking: 11 people have been transported to area hospitals after high carbon monoxide levels were detected in a building at 157 Lawrence Street in Lawrence..area remains sealed off #7News pic.twitter.com/xizibUEPzw — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) December 15, 2022

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)