BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are calling on the public for help as they investigate at least five separate shootings overnight that left at least 13 people hospitalized with gunshot wounds and two people dead, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on George Street found six people shot, one of whom later died. Their name has not been released.

Then, on Blue Hill Avenue, four people were shot, one of whom was pronounced dead at the scene. Their name also has not been released.

And at crime scenes on Fayson Street, Horadan Way, and Draper Street, police say one person was shot at each.

Also Saturday night, the Boston Police Patrolman’s Association says video shows fireworks being intentionally shot at police officers.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox said of the violence, “Large amounts of people, fireworks, firearms, and alcohol are a bad combination. That’s what you saw around these events.”

Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden called on the community for tips, saying, “We need the community’s help and support in every single one of these situations.”

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said, “We will not be satisfied until there is no violence in the city of Boston. We know that there is always more work to do.”

No arrests have been made in connection with any of the shootings.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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