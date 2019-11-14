13 taken to hospital after pepper spray incident at Roslindale middle school

BOSTON (WHDH) - Twelve students and one staffer were taken to the hospital following an incident involving pepper spray at a middle school in Roslindale on Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responding to the incident at Washington Irving Middle School at 105 Cummins Highway after 11 a.m. transported the students to the hospital, officials said.

Investigators determined a student sprayed pepper spray in the cafeteria, prompting the building to be evacuated for more than 30 minutes.

Video from Sky7 HD showed dozens of students being ushered out of the building.

Classes later resumed after crews swept the building checked the air quality.

Everyone who was taken to the hospital is expected to be OK.

