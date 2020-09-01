13-year-old bicyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Wayland

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old riding his bike was struck by a car in Wayland Tuesday.

Crews transported the boy to Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter after he sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

No further information has been made available.

Crews transported a 13 yo male to Town Hall landing zone as a result of car vs. bicycle accident. Medflight transported 1 patient with serious injuries to Children’s hospital. pic.twitter.com/63hAnyOgmP — Wayland Fire (@WaylandFire) September 1, 2020

