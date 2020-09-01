13-year-old bicyclist airlifted to hospital after being struck by car in Wayland

Credit: Wayland Fire Dept.

WAYLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old riding his bike was struck by a car in Wayland Tuesday.

Crews transported the boy to Children’s Hospital by medical helicopter after he sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to a post on the fire department’s Twitter page.

No further information has been made available.

