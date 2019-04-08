13-year-old boy facing criminal charges after 2 girls shot by BB gun in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old Lawrence boy is facing criminal charges after police say he shot and wounded two girls with a BB gun last month.

Officers responding to a report of teens shooting a BB gun from a porch in the area of Hampshire Street on March 31 found a 6-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl in need of medical attention, according to the Lawrence Police Department.

The 6-year-old girl was later transferred to a Boston hospital, where she underwent additional treatment.

A detective investigating the shooting was able to obtain a warrant for the boy’s arrest after speaking with a number of witnesses, police said.

The boy, whose name has not been released, has since been arraigned in Lawrence Juvenile Court on assault and battery and BB gun-related charges.

No additional information was immediately available.

