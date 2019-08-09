13-year-old boy impaled by flying beach umbrella at Gloucester beach

GLOUCESTER , MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy was rushed to the hospital after being impaled by a flying beach umbrella in Gloucester on Friday.

The boy was injured at Good Harbor Beach around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities say the boy suffered a puncture wound to his left shoulder.

Witnesses say immediately beachgoers and a lifeguard ran to help the young teen.

Jacob Vargus saw what happened and said, “When I saw that I started to run down and when I got down there, there was like a hole in the kid’s arm so I started to talk to him, another lady started tying a tourniquet while others were calling the paramedics.”

Paramedics arrived and found the boy at boardwalk 3 where they treated him and took him to Beverly Hospital.

Firefighters say the boy was very compliant and calm while being treated.

Mike Marnoto saw what happened and said, “These things, unfortunately, happen all of the time, people don’t dig them down firmly and they can impale you, they can hurt you so, hopefully, it’s a lesson for people at the beach to seriously dig their umbrella poles in the ground so they don’t come out and hurt anybody.”

Firefighters say they were tending to another injury at the beach at the same time. The injuries were unrelated.

The beach remained open during these incidents.

The extent of the boy’s injuries is unknown at this time.

Witnesses on #GoodHarborBeach in #Gloucester say a boy was impaled by an umbrella, puncturing his left shoulder. People began running to his aide … tying a tourniquet and calming him down until emergency crews arrived. #7news pic.twitter.com/ZJxgZv1wWw — Kimberly Bookman (@KimberlyBookman) August 9, 2019

