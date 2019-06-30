13-year-old boy riding bike struck, critically injured by car in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries when he was struck by a car while riding his bike in Pepperell on Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash on Shawnee Road around 7:15 p.m. found the boy injured, according to Pepperell Police Chief David Scott.

The boy was taken by ambulance to Nashoba Valley Medical Center in Ayer before being flown by medical helicopter to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

The driver, a 62-year-old Pepperell man, stayed on the scene and is cooperating with the police.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are working with Pepperell police to determine the cause of the crash.

No additional information was immediately available.

