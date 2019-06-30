13-year-old boy struck, critically injured by car in Pepperell

PEPPERELL, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy was taken the hospital by helicopter with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car while riding his bike in Pepperell on Sunday.

Officers responding to the incident on Shawnee Road around 7:15 p.m. found the boy injured, according to Pepperell police.

He was airlifted to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

The driver, a 62-year-old Pepperell man, stayed on the scene and is said to be cooperating with the police.

The Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section are working to determine the cause of the crash.

