13-year-old charged after allegedly saying he’d bring gun to Milford school

MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old Milford middle school student who told classmates he was going to bring a gun to school is facing criminal charges, officials say.

Milford police say school officials and a resource officer intercepted the student, whose name was not released, prior to entering school Wednesday after they received information indicating he texted five classmates that he was going to bring a gun to school.

The student was not found to be in possession of a gun.

“He did not have a gun and investigators determined that he did not have access to a gun,” Milford Police Chief Tom O’Laughlin said in a statement. “It is my understanding that aside from indicating that he would be bringing a gun to school there was no threat to shoot or hurt anyone.”

The student will be charged in Milford Juvenile Court with deadly weapons, explosives, chemical or biological agents, or other deadly device or substance; threatened use or presence; threat to hijack; disruption of a school, public building or transport; punishment; restitution.

O’Laughlin said school administrators are also taking administrative actions against the student and the classmates who failed to report the text.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)