13-year-old distressed swimmer pulled from Worcester pond dies in hospital

Officials at the scene of a drowning in Worcester Wednesday. Courtesy Mark Kivelhan.

WORCESTER (WHDH) - A 13-year-old distressed swimmer who was pulled from a pond in Worcester Wednesday evening has died in the hospital, officials said.

Officers responding to Bell Pond just after 8 p.m. found people yelling that a boy was missing in the water as others frantically searched the area.

A Worcester Fire Scuba Team arrived on scene and found the boy minutes later about 69 feet from the shore in 12 feet of water.

Authorities determined that the boy had been under water for about 15 minutes.

Paramedics began immediate life support measures before rushing him to nearby UMass Medical Center. A pulse was restored and the boy began to breathe, police said.

The boy passed away at the hospital around 2:50 a.m., according to police.

An investigation determined that four lifeguards that were working on the beach left at 7 p.m. when their shift ended,.

Prior to leaving, signs were posted that the beach was closed for the remainder of the day, police added.

Lifeguards also reportedly ordered all of the people swimming out of the water and explained that the beach was closed.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)