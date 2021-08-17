WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WHDH) — A 13-year-old boy is facing a murder charge in connection with the fatal shooting of his mother in Warner Robins, Georgia last Friday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Adirondac Way around 1:30 p.m. found 37-year-old Dominique Bowers, of Warner Robins, deceased in the home after being shot, according to Warner Bowers police.

The suspect, identified as her 13-year-old son, was located on Old Perry Road, police said.

He is facing charges of murder and aggravated assault.

The teen is currently being held in the Crisp County Youth Detention Center.

An investigation remains ongoing.

