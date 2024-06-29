WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old girl died after she was hit by a car while crossing a street in Worcester Thursday afternoon, according to the Worcester Police Department.

At around 2:28 p.m., Worcester police responded to 370 Belmont St. for a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, police said. Officers arrived to find a 13-year-old girl and the Acura that hit her, according to police.

The girl was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

An investigation determined the Acura was traveling west on Belmont Street when the girl crossed the roadway and was struck.

The crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)