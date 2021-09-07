WAREHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old girl died and a man suffered injuries following a dirt bike crash in Wareham on Monday afternoon.

Ava Pioppi, 13, of Carver, had been traveling southbound on a dirt bike track at Wareham MX Park on Cranberry Highway around 4 p.m. when she appeared to have lost control after landing a jump, according to the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office.

She then swerved into the northbound lane and collided with a male rider, the DA’s office said.

Pioppi was transported to Tobey Hospital, where she was pronounced dead as a result of her injuries.

The male dirt bike rider was also taken to Tobey Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

