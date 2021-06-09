GREENE, Maine (AP) — A 13-year-old girl died one day after she was rescued from drowning while playing in the Androscoggin River with her family and friends.

Rescuers from the Maine Warden Service responded to 911 calls around 5 p.m. on Monday that the teenager, Isha Ali, had gone underwater, the Sun Journal reported.

She was found and brought to shore where they performed CPR, Chief Deputy William Gagne of the Androscoggin County Sheriff’s office said in a statement Wednesday.

Ali was taken to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston where medical staff were able to get her heart beating. She was then transferred to Maine Medical Center in Portland where she died on Tuesday evening.

“Our condolences go out to her family and friends,” Gagne said.

She was not wearing a lifejacket and did not know how to swim, he said.

