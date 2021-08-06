(WHDH) — A 13-year-old girl was hospitalized after her tube capsized in the Chesterfield Gorge Reservation Friday.

State police were called to assist with the rescue of the girl, her father, brother and another stranded tuber around noontime, according to a release issued by the department.

Troopers say the girl was somehow knocked unconscious and seriously injured.

Difficult terrain in conjunction with the severity of the girl’s injury made the two and a half hour rescue and extrication extremely difficult, police said.

The father and brother suffered minor injuries.

All were transported to Baystate Hospital.

No further details were released.

(Copyright (c) 2021 State House News Service.