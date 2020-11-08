13-year-old girl who went missing from Pittsfield found in New York, state police say

PITTSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old girl who went missing from Pittsfield Saturday night has been found at a house in New York, state police said.

Roos Bajanth left her home on Columbus Avenue in Pittsfield around 8:30 p.m. and police said she was possibly with a man she met online, according to state police.

She was found in Schenectady, New York thanks to the assistance of N.Y. State Police.

The circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation.

Roos Bajanth has been located at a house in Schenectady, NY. Thank you to @nyspolice for their assistance in finding her. Thank you to all who shared posts about her. The circumstances of her disappearance remain under investigation by @PittsfieldPD . https://t.co/IofIk1yPMg — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) November 9, 2020

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)