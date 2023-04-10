MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old girl was hit by a car and rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries in Middleton on Monday, police said.

A large police presence was seen Monday afternoon, with officials taping off a driveway off Meadowlark Farm Lane in town.

Police said the incident happened around 2:20 p.m. SKY7-HD flying overhead later captured images of a car believed to be involved. A device that appeared to be a jack could be seen underneath the car. State police investigators were also seen taking pictures of the car as part of an investigation.

Police said officers responding to the scene rushed to help the victim. Of them, officials said one officer suffered a leg injury and was taken to the hospital.

The girl’s condition was unknown as of Monday afternoon. The injured officer had been treated and released as of around 6 p.m.

The car believed to be involved in this incident was towed away shortly before 6 p.m.

Police Captain Matthew Armitage spoke on Monday, describing a difficult scene for those involved.

“We all have children in our lives so it’s difficult for all involved parties to react to that,” Armitage said. “So, we’re thinking about the family, but also about the people that work the scene, as well.”

Neighbors on scene Monday were distraught, saying they are praying for the family involved and hoping the girl pulls through.

An investigation continued late Monday afternoon involving local police, state police and the Essex County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials had not publicly identified the driver involved in this incident, though they said the person was not injured. There was no word as of Monday afternoon on any possible charges as a result of the crash.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

