BOSTON (WHDH) - A 13-year-old student is in custody after a gun was found in Charlestown High School.

The gun has been safely recovered.

Boston Police Detectives emerging from Charlestown High with what appears to be a box with a gun inside #7News pic.twitter.com/TOI66776mJ — Steve Cooper (@scooperon7) May 19, 2022

This is a developing story. Stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on air.

