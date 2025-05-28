BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy, who was behind the wheel of a stolen car, was killed in a crash in New Bedford, N.H., early Wednesday morning, police said.

At around 12:50 a.m., officers responded to 5 Clifford Ave. in Manchester after a food delivery driver’s Toyota Corolla was reported stolen, Manchester police said.

He told police he had left the vehicle unattended and that it was gone when he returned.

A Manchester police officer spotted the car about an hour later, traveling without headlights on Kenberma Street, the department said in a statement. Police chased the Toyota onto the highway after the driver sped away, but soon canceled the pursuit.

At around 2 a.m., state troopers found the Toyota crashed in Bedford, with the 13-year-old driver dead and a girl in the passenger’s seat suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

“First, it was like screeching, because it rolled,” said a woman who helped the injured passenger. “We ran from here, behind the house, all the way into the woods, and we found her just standing up by a fence, head-to-toe covered in blood.”

The 13-year-old boy was a student at Southside Middle School in Manchester, according to the Manchester School District. Grief counselors were on campus Wednesday.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of one of our students, and our thoughts are with those impacted by this motor vehicle accident,” said Superintendent Jennifer Chmiel.

Manchester Police Chief Peter Marr said his officers acted appropriately when they canceled the pursuit prior to the crash.

“The vehicle would not stop. The pursuit then engaged. It was only a few minutes before it was canceled. Yeah, all policy was followed,” Marr said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)