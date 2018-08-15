13-year-old Peabody girl chases break-in suspect out of her house

PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Peabody are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a home in broad daylight Wednesday morning while a teenage was asleep inside.

Officers responding to 14 Kenwood Road about 9:30 a.m. were told by a 13-year-old girl that a man had broken in but fled after making eye contact with her, officials said.

“I was just asleep and I woke up to a very loud noise and then I heard footsteps,” the girl told 7News. “I wasn’t really sure. I thought it was just my grandparents.”

The girl was the only person home at the time of the break-in and she came face-to-face with the man in her bedroom.

“Next thing you know is he opens the door to my room and I just see his face,” she said.

The eye contact was enough to spook the man, who took off running. The brave eighth-grader says she chased after the man to get a better look at his face.

“I chased him down my stairs,” she said. “I stopped at my driveway and then he was already like halfway down my street.”

An immediate search of the neighborhood for the man was unsuccessful but the girl was able to provide a description to police.

The suspect is described as a white man, wearing all white and carrying a light blue bag.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

