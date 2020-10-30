13-year-old student accused of making terroristic threats against Holbrook school

HOLBROOK, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old student is facing criminal charges after officials say he made terroristic threats against a school in Holbrook on Thursday night.

The student, whose name has not been released because of his age, has been charged with making terroristic threats and threats to commit a crime, Holbrook Police Chief William Smith and Holbrook Superintendent Julie Hamilton said in a joint news release.

A Holbrook Public Schools staff member received an email threatening a violent act at Holbrook Middle-High School around 6:40 p.m., prompting a police investigation, officials said.

Out of an abundance of caution, Hamilton said she decided to close all schools in the town on Friday. Classes are slated to resume on Monday.

With the assistance of the Massachusetts State Police Fusion Center, investigators were able to identify the student in question, according to Smith.

“We take any all threats to our schools with the utmost seriousness and I am glad that we were able to bring this investigation to an end quickly and with the suspect being identified and charged,” Smith said. “I am relived that the threat was determined not to be credible.”

Police did not detail the nature of the student’s threats.

The student will be arraigned in Quincy Juvenile Court at a later date.

An investigation remains ongoing.

