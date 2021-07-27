SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old boy is back safe with his family after being reported missing for 10 hours in the North Shore.

7NEWS was the only station there as Owen Hansen reunited with his loved ones around midnight.

Owen had last been seen walking a dog around 2:10 p.m. Monday in the area of Perkins Street in Salem.

He is not from the area and Salem Police Chief Lucas Miller believed Owen may have become lost.

“Owen, please come back,” Miller pleaded shortly before the teen was found in good health in Marblehead.

Owen’s mother told 7NEWS that they are from Minnesota visiting family in Massachusetts.

The dog Owen took for a walk is also safe at home, police said.

No additional information has been released.

