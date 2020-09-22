13-year-old Winthrop girl missing for 5 days found safe, police say

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A 13-year-old girl who went missing in Winthrop on Thursday has been found safe, police said.

Jasmine Racca, 13, left her home on Jefferson Street in the middle of the night on Sept. 17 and has not been seen since, according to the Winthrop Police Department.

Police announced Tuesday night that she was found and that no foul play was suspected.

The department thanked the public for their assistance in locating Racca.

No additional information was released.

