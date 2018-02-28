13-year-olds charged with having live ammunition at school

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — Two 13-year-old boys have been charged with having live ammunition at a Rhode Island middle school.

The ammo was found Feb. 16 in a bathroom at Woonsocket Middle School at Hamlet, located outside of Providence. The school was placed on lockdown after a custodian discovered the rounds.

A 14-year-old girl reported seeing a shooter, but later recanted and was charged with the juvenile equivalent of disorderly conduct.

Police announced the arrest of the boys on Wednesday. They say the investigation has uncovered no plot to harm anyone at the school.

