AMHERST, MASS. (WHDH) - UMass Amherst Police arrested more than 100 people Tuesday night after authorities forcibly broke up a pro-Palestinian encampment at the school.

“We have provided many paths forward for a resolution, including in our discussions today with protest representatives,” UMass Chancellor Javier Reyes said in a message to the community. “Our message to this effect was delivered to the demonstrators in the encampment by the Demonstration Response and Safety Team.”

Authorities said 109 people had been arrested as of early Wednesday morning, with charges pending for another 25 individuals.

“Demonstrators rejected our offers for continued civil discourse to help bridge our differences and refused to dismantle their encampment,” Reyes said. “While we have told demonstrators that failure to remove the tents and barriers may result in arrests, this is not the outcome we had hoped for.”

Scores of officers in riot gear were seen moving through campus late Tuesday detaining demonstrators.

“As chairman of the UMass Board of Trustees, I want to offer the Board’s full and unwavering support for Chancellor Javier Reyes,” said UMass Board of Trustees Chairman Stephen Karam. “We have absolute confidence in his leadership, his integrity, and his commitment to our students.”

The arrests at the UMass encampment are the latest in weeks of demonstrations by students at colleges and universities across the country in opposition to the war in Gaza and in support of the Palestinian people.

