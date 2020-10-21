13,500 bags of heroin, firearms, cash seized in massive Massachusetts bust

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Multiple law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts recently seized about 13,500 bags of heroin in massive drug bust following a monthslong investigation, officials announced Wednesday.

Raekwan Jackson, 24, and Bertram Oram, 23, both of Springfield, Shawn Sanders, 27, of Boston, and Ka’refi Hillery, 27, of Woonsocket, Rhode Island, were arrested Tuesday night on an array of drug and firearm charges, according to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office.

Authorities executing multiple search at a hotel in Pittsfield and at two homes in Springfield seized the gigantic stash of heroin, along with three firearms and $8,000 in cash, the district attorney’s office said.

All of the suspects are slated to appear in court on Friday for a dangerousness hearing.

