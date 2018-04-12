135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak recalled

(WHDH) — Conagra Brands is recalling more than 135,000 pounds of Salisbury steak products that might be contaminated with bone and other materials.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says the recall is for Banquet family-size Salisbury steaks and brown gravy.

There have been three reports of people suffering minor mouth injuries from the meat and several consumer complaints.

The affected items were produced on March 10, 2018, and have a best by date of Sept. 1, 2019, printed on the package.

