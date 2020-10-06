137 COVD-19 cases at Middleton jail

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - More than 130 inmates at the Middleton Jail and House of Correction tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend though none have been hospitalized, Sheriff Kevin Coppinger’s office said.

The 889 inmate tests done over the weekend returned 137 positive cases — a positive test rate of 15.41 percent.

Thirty-one employees or vendors have tested positive in the last two weeks. “These are not surprising numbers. We knew that testing everyone in our facilities would result in a higher count,” Coppinger said. “Knowing the true number of cases and being able to identify those people who are positive but asymptomatic is critical to controlling the spread of this highly contagious illness.”

Coppinger said 72 percent of the inmates who tested positive are asymptomatic.

