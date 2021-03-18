14, 19-year-old facing charges in connection with Roxbury shots fired incident

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old Roxbury boy and a 19-year-old East Boston man are facing charges in connection with a shots fired incident in Roxbury Wednesday night.

Officers canvassing the area of Tremont Street and Lenox Street around 9 p.m. said they saw the 14-year-old, whose name was not released, fire a gun before getting into the passenger seat of a black sedan, according to a release issued by police.

While on Parker Street, officers said they saw the suspect vehicle and followed it onto Annunciation Road where they pulled driver Joseman Romero Delgado over.

As the car slowed, the 14-year-old allegedly jumped out of the car and fled into a nearby home.

Officers placed Romero Delgado under arrest and followed the child into the home where he was also taken into custody.

A .32 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver, 101 rounds of .223 ammunition and a Shockwave Technologies Blade Pistol Stabilizer were also recovered. During the booking process, investigators said they found a plastic bag containing crack cocaine.

The 14-year-old suspect will be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and possession of Class B drugs.

Romero Delgado will appear in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

