BOSTON (WHDH) - Fourteen people were displaced after a fire broke out in a Dorchester multi-family home early Friday morning.

Firefighters responding to a reported fire at 1631 Dorchester Ave. around 12:30 a.m. found flames coming from the first floor of the building.

There were no reported injuries but seven adults and seven children were displaced, according to the Boston Fire Department.

The Boston Sparks Association provided the residents with blankets and hot coffee to help warm them up on the cold night.

The American Red Cross is helping them find housing.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

