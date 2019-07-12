14 displaced after fire rips through multi-family home in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Fierce flames ripped through a Hyde Park home Friday, leaving 14 people displaced.

Firefighters responding to a reported structure fire around 4:15 p.m. at 20 Lincoln St. found heavy smoke and flames coming from the two-family home.

Photos from the scene show extensive damage to the right side of the two and a half story house.

All of the residents were safely evacuated.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross was on scene to assist with housing those displaced.

Crews estimate the fire caused $400,000 worth of damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

At approximately 4:15 a building fire at 20 Lincoln St. Hyde park. Fire showing on arrival a two family 2 1/2 story occupied all residents safely evacuated. pic.twitter.com/a3pJxw6S8G — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) July 12, 2019

