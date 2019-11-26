14 Massachusetts firefighters recognized for heroic acts of bravery, public service

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Fourteen Massachusetts firefighters who undertook heroic acts of bravery and public service in 2018, including the late Christopher Roy, were honored Tuesday at the 30th Annual “Firefighter of the Year” Awards.

Officials took time during the ceremony at Worcester’s Mechanics Hall to recognize Worcester Fire Lt. Jason Menard, who died in the line of duty on Nov. 13 after sacrificing his life to save his fellow comrades while battling a blaze on Stockholm Street.

“The Commonwealth’s first responders put themselves in harm’s way each day, and these awards provide an opportunity to recognize their bravery and sacrifice. This year, our administration is proud to honor Christopher Roy, his family, and his legacy of heroism and sacrifice,” Gov. Charlie Baker said. “Massachusetts cities and towns are safer places to live, work and raise a family because of the men and women like him, who selflessly answer the call knowing the danger that may await them.”

The Excellence in Leadership Award was presented to Westborough Captain Daniel J. Hehir for his work on peer support and critical incident stress management.

“The wounds that first responders suffer are not always visible,” Secretary of Public Safety Thomas Turco said. “Captain Daniel Hehir is working to help change the stigma of mental health. He works behind the scenes in often stressful situations to ensure that fire and police get the help they need after an incident so they can be ready for the next call.”

The Stephen D. Coan Fire Marshal Award was presented to the entire Andover, Lawrence and North Andover Fire Departments for their response to Merrimack Valley gas explosions and their role in the long recovery.

“The civilian and first responders on these three departments showed tremendous leadership, professionalism, and care for their communities during the first chaotic hours of the Merrimack Valley gas explosion and during the months of recovery,” State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said. “Many were personally affected by the situation yet every day protected their fellow residents.”

The Medal of Honor award was presented posthumously to Worcester Firefighter Christopher Roy. Roy died battling a five-alarm fire on Lowell Street in December 2018.

Another 90 individuals were also recognized in a total of 23 awards.

Two Norman Knight Awards for Excellence in Community Service to Fitchburg and Rochester firefighters for work addressing and supporting victims of occupational cancer.

Ten Group Awards for Meritorious Conduct were awarded to teams of firefighters from Boston, Everett, Fall River, Revere, Rockland, Saugus, Sudbury, Westborough, and Worcester.

Ten Medals of Valor went to individual firefighters from Boston, Everett, Fall River, Revere, Rockland, and Worcester.

The complete list of this year’s award winners is as follows:

Medal of Honor

Worcester– Firefighter Christopher Roy (posthumously)

Medals of Valor

Boston – Firefighter Patrick S. Callahan

Everett – Deputy Chief Scott Dalrymple and Firefighter Josh Doyon

Fall River – Firefighter Ed Correia Jr., Firefighter Michael Cusick, and Firefighter Raymond Schofield

Revere – Lieutenant Sean Griffin and Firefighter Paul McInnis

Rockland – Firefighter Richard Furlong, Jr.

Worcester – Firefighter Lea Caldwell

Norman Knight Award for Excellence in Community Service

Fitchburg – Captain Patrick J. Roy

Rochester – Firefighter/EMT Andrew Weigel and Firefighter/Paramedic Jessica Vinjerud

Excellence in Leadership Award

Westborough – Captain Daniel J. Hehir

Group Awards for Meritorious Conduct

Boston – Lieutenant Paul McCarthy, Firefighter Michael Gormley, Firefighter William Joyce, and Firefighter John-Patrick McManus

Everett – Deputy Chief Scott Dalrymple, Firefighter Chad Bailey, Firefighter Christopher Dockery, Firefighter Josh Doyon, Firefighter Craig Hardy, and Firefighter Joseph Quinn, ret..

Fall River – District Chief Kevin Blythe, Captain Michael Shea, Lieutenant Daniel Gerling, Lieutenant Paul Machado, Lieutenant Daniel Medeiros. EMS Lieutenant Michael Arruda, Firefighter Bruce Alves, Firefighter Robert Forand, Firefighter James Frascatore, Firefighter Ryan Hebda, Firefighter Sterling Hudson, Firefighter Brandon Jackson, Firefighter Jean Paul LaFleur, Firefighter Tyler Lima, Firefighter Nathan Lowney, Firefighter Christian Ponte, Paramedic Samuel Finney, Paramedic Matthew Fournier, Paramedic Heather Littlefield, Paramedic Charles Oldham, and Paramedic Jessica Soder.

Fall River – District Chief James Mellen, Captain Matthew Johnson, Lieutenant Paul Berube, EMS Lieutenant Cheryl Davis, Firefighter Andrew Cordeiro, Firefighter Ed Correia Jr., Firefighter Michael Cusick, Firefighter Tyler Lima, Firefighter Brian Rapoza, Firefighter Raymond Schofield, Paramedic Matthew Adams, Paramedic Emanuel DeAraujo, Paramedic James Guilmette, and Paramedic Heather Littlefield.

Revere – Lieutenant Sean Griffin, Firefighter Frank Trichilo, and Firefighter Paul McInnis

Rockland – Chief Scott Duffey, Deputy Chief Wooley, Captain Thomas Heaney, Firefighter Richard Furlong Jr., Firefighter Jonathan Hickey, Firefighter Scott Margolis, Firefighter Liam O’Flaherty, Firefighter Marc Oshry, and Firefighter Daniel Rice

Saugus – Lieutenant William Cross III and Firefighter Anthony Arone

Sudbury – Lieutenant Alex Gardner, Firefighter Russell Place, and Firefighter Michael Donoghue Jr.

Westborough – Firefighter Carl Roche and Firefighter Barry Sullivan

Worcester – Lieutenant Stephen Kelly, Lieutenant Anthony Raffa, Firefighter Lea Caldwell, Firefighter Ronald Donaghy, Firefighter John O’Malley, Firefighter Blake Perron, and Firefighter Matthew Roy

Stephen D. Coan Fire Marshal Award

