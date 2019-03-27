14 police officers charged in connection with violent beating near Springfield bar

SPRINGFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Thirteen Springfield police officers and one former officer have been indicted in connection with the violent beating of four men outside of a city bar and an attempt to cover up the alleged assault, officials announced Wednesday.

A specially-designated Statewide Grand Jury returned indictments Wednesday against Springfield police officers Daniel Billingsley, 30, of Springfield, Anthony Cicero, 29, of Hampden, Christian Cicero, 28, of Longmeadow, Igor Basovskiy, 34, of Springfield, Jameson Williams, 33, of East Longmeadow, and Jose Diaz, 54, of Springfield, as well as Nathan Bills Bar & Restaurant owner John Sullivan, 34, of Springfield, according to Attorney General Maura Healey and FBI Boston Division Special Agent in Charge Joseph R. Bonavolonta.

All have been charged with four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, shod foot, assault and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, three counts of assault and battery and a conspiracy charge.

The grand jury also returned indictments against Sullivan and Diaz on a single charge of misleading a federal agent.

In addition, Springfield police officers Darren Nguyen, 40, of Holland, Shavonne Lewis, 29, of Springfield, Sgt. Louis Bortolussi, 57, of East Longmeadow, Derrick Gentry-Mitchell, 29, of Springfield, James D’Amour, 42, of Hampden, John Wajdula, 34, of Springfield, and former officer Nathaniel Perez, 27, of West Springfield, were indicted on charges of perjury, misleading a police officer, and filing a false report.

Springfield police officer Melissa Rodriguez, 32, of Springfield, was indicted on a perjury charge.

Nathan Bills Bar Manager Joseph Sullivan, 42, of Hampden, was indicted on charges of perjury and misleading a police officer.

All are expected to be arraigned in Hampden and/or Worcester Superior courts at a later date.

Healey’s Office alleges that on April 8, 2015, Billingsley, Anthony and Christian Cicero, Basovskiy, Williams, Diaz, and John Sullivan, violently attacked the four victims after a confrontation at the Springfield bar.

The victims had already left the bar when the seven men allegedly located them down the street and beat and kicked them, leaving them with significant injuries, some of which were permanent.

Healey’s Office also alleges that after the assault, nine Springfield police officers as well as John Sullivan and Joseph Sullivan, who are not related, were a part of a long-standing and ongoing cover-up of the assault.

John Sullivan allegedly misled the FBI during the course of the investigation, and Diaz gave misleading statements in an interview with the Internal Investigations Unit of the Springfield Police Department.

Nguyen, Lewis, Bortolussi, Gentry-Mitchell, D’Amour, Wajdula, Perez, Rodriguez, and Joseph Sullivan all allegedly committed perjury by either lying when testifying in front of the Statewide Grand Jury or by filing false police reports.

