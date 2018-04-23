14 sea turtles to be released after rehab at New England Aquarium’s Quincy facility

QUINCY, MA (WHDH) - Making their turtle trek from Massachusetts to Florida, 14 sea turtles will soon be released into warmer water after months of rehab at the New England Aquarium’s sea turtle hospital in Quincy.

The turtles got stranded on Cape Cod at the end of last year, according to Tony LaCasse, New England Aquarium spokesperson.

“These turtles are loggerhead sea turtles and Kemp’s ridleys, which is the most endangered sea turtles in the world,” LaCasse said.

Biologists treated the turtles for hypothermia and life-threatening illnesses.

“A few of these animals, our biologists thought wouldn’t survive but now they are ready to go home,” LaCasse said.

Eleven of the turtles are still being treated at the hospital.

It is a critical measure being taken to save the sea turtles across the world. New England Aquarium Senior Biologist Julika Wocial explained that sea turtles are either endangered or threatened.

“Pretty much all the sea turtle species that we have in the world are close to being extinct if we don’t make efforts to rehabilitate them,” she said.

Wocial will set one turtle free that she personally looked after. It’s a moment she said will be rewarding.

The remaining sea turtles will be ready for release once they are healthy enough.

