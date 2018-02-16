14 St. Bernards, including 12 four-week-old puppies, rescued by Animal Control and Douglas Police

DOUGLAS, MA (WHDH) — According to Douglas Police, 14 St. Bernards, including 12 four-week-old puppies, were rescued from a home in Sutton, MA on Saturday, February 10.

Police said they received several calls reporting a St. Bernard on the loose on Friday. The dog had been seen running in the area, but was unable to be captured throughout the night.

On Saturday morning, officials said they captured the 1-year-old male St. Bernard, named Buddy. Douglas Police and Animal Control conducted an investigation that led them to the home of 38-year-old Steven Banville of Sutton, MA.

Once at Banville’s home on Duval Road, authorities located a 2-year-old female St. Bernard, and 12 puppies. Officials learned that Buddy and the female St. Bernard are parents to the 12 puppies.

Police charged Banville with Animal Cruelty and Misleading a Police Investigation.

Buddy has already been adopted. Beginning March 6, the mother St. Bernard and the 12 puppies will be ready for adoption through Pawfect Life Rescue in Uxbridge.

Anyone interested in adoption should contact Pawfect Life Rescue.

