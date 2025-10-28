BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old from Boston was arrested at South Station after they received reports of a male threatening people.

On Monday, around 11:30 p.m., transit police responded to a 9-1-1 call to South Station for reports of a male threatening people with a firearm.

Officers conducted a search and found a 14-year-old from Boston with a replica gun and a working laser site.

The teen was arrested and taken to transit police headquarters for booking.

