BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old was arrested and charged for allegedly bringing a ghost gun to school in Boston on Wednesday morning, according to Boston police.
Boston police said officers assigned to the School Engagement Unit were on patrol around Snowden International High School when someone reported the school was made aware that a student had a gun.
An officer saw the suspect student walking between campuses in the area of Newbury Street and Exeter Street. A short time later, additional officers responded to the school and recovered a firearm in the student’s waistband during a frisk, Boston police said. The student was then arrested.
Police say the gun was a Smith and Wesson ghost gun loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition.
The 14-year-old juvenile male, of Roxbury, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm on School Grounds, Possession of a Firearm without a License, and Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card.
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