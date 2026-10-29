BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old was arrested and charged for allegedly bringing a ghost gun to school in Boston on Wednesday morning, according to Boston police.

Boston police said officers assigned to the School​ Engagement Unit were on patrol around Snowden International High School when someone reported the school was made aware that a student had a gun.

An officer saw the suspect student walking between campuses in the area of Newbury Street and Exeter Street. A short time later, additional officers responded to the school and recovered a firearm in the student’s waistband during a frisk, Boston police said. The student was then arrested.

Police say the gun was a Smith and Wesson ghost gun loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition.

The 14-year-old juvenile male, of Roxbury, is expected to be arraigned in Boston Juvenile Court on charges of Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Loaded Firearm on School Grounds, Possession of a Firearm without a License, and Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card.

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