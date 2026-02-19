BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy has been arrested, and will face charges in connection with a fight that left a man badly beaten in Back Bay Station Tuesday, according to Transit police.

Transit police said a fight between an MBTA passenger and a group of teenagers broke out in the train station in Boston.

Officials said during the fight, the man was kicked in the face so hard he was propelled backwards — hitting a subway train as it was departing.

7NEWS spoke with a nurse who was at the scene during the fight who helped treat the victim. She said the man was conscious after the incident, but bleeding from cuts on his face and head.

“Most people were just standing around,” the nurse said. “One woman fainted. It was definitely just the sheer amount of blood, definitely made some people very shocked.”

She said the attackers took off in different directions, but two of the teenagers approached the first officer who arrived at the station.

“These two teens run to the the transit cop saying, ‘there’s been a fight, officer don’t arrest me. He hit me and I hit back and my friends jumped in. I was like protecting myself,'” she explained. “He said that they were trying to steal his transit card.”

The nurse said she takes the Orange Line regularly and incidents like this are rare.

“It makes me a little bit weary, just around groups of teenagers that are causing a bit of commotion in the train station,” she said.

Transit police said the 14-year-old will face Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

