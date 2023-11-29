BOSTON (WHDH) - A 14-year-old is facing charges after he was found to have a loaded gun in his backpack at a school in South Boston Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Boston police in a statement said officers responded around 2 p.m. after school staff at the Up Academy Charter School of Boston “became aware that a student might be in possession of a firearm.”

Police said school staff took the student out of class and recovered the gun from his backpack.

The boy was arrested, according to police, and is expected to be arraigned on gun charges in Boston Juvenile Court at a later date.

