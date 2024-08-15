TEWKSBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy was arrested and charged Thursday with pulling a gun on a mail carrier in Tewksbury earlier this week, police said.

Officers obtained a warrant and arrested the Lowell teenager at around 2 p.m. in connection with Tuesday’s incident, according to the Tewksbury Police Department.

He was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and possession of a firearm without a firearm identification license.

On Tuesday, at around 11:04 a.m., police received a report of a person brandishing a firearm at a U.S. Postal Service worker near 483 Shawsheen St.

Upon arrival, officers saw a vehicle speeding down Whipple Road, police said. Authorities followed the vehicle to Tomahawk Drive, where the driver jumped out and ran away.

SKY7-HD spotted a red sedan sedan in the middle of the street.

The suspect, later identified as the 14-year-old boy, was last seen by a witness on Nightingale Lane, police said.

Authorities canvassed the area from the ground and air, with a Tewksbury police K-9 finding a gun behind a home on Grasshopper Lane.

The boy was slated to be arraigned Thursday in Lowell Juvenile Court.

