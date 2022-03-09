TYNGSBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy is facing a number of serious charges after authorities say he robbed a Tyngsboro convenience store with a BB gun.

Emergency crews were called to the Middlesex Road store around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday for reports of the robbery.

Upon their arrival, they spoke with the clerk who said a boy had entered the store, demanded cash while brandishing what appeared to be a handgun. The clerk then told investigators that the alleged robber took off toward Westford Road with an undisclosed amount of cash.

A subject fitting the suspect’s description was seen running through a wooded area toward the Bridgeview Condominiums.

The boy was taken into custody without incident and it was determined that the weapon was a BB gun.

Police recovered the cash that was taken in the robbery.

The boy, whose name has not been released, is due to face a judge in Lowell Juvenile Court Thursday on charges of armed robbery and being a minor in possession of a BB gun.

