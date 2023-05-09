STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A 14-year-old boy was taken to a Boston hospital Tuesday with serious burn injuries after an explosion outside a home in Stoneham, officials said.

Fire officials said they were first called to the home on Pine Street just after 8:30 p.m. following a report of an explosion.

The fire was out by the time first responders arrived, though crews did find a burned yellow fuel container near the site of the explosion, officials said.

The incident remained under investigation as of around 10:30 p.m.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)